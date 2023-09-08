(CNN) — Team USA has crashed out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup with a shock 113-111 loss in the semifinals against Germany.

The US was considered an overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup and took a strong team to the Philippines. However, following a disappointing performance, the US was the victim of a huge upset.

As expected, the semifinal match-up got off to a tight start. Neither team was able to take control throughout the opening two quarters with the US taking a slight 60-59 lead into halftime.

However, the third quarter saw the tide change and Germany seized its opportunity, catching the US sleeping following the break.

Germany outscored the US 35-24 in the third quarter and took a crucial 10-point lead into the final 10 minutes of the semifinal clash.

Led by Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves, Team USA rallied in the fourth and a final quarter comeback looked to be on, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Germany held on resolutely, making key plays in the clutch, to book a spot in the FIBA Basketball World Cup final.

Die Mannschaft will now face Serbia in the World Cup final with the US having to settle for a third-place playoff game against Canada.

(Copyright (c) 2023 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)