BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park turned into a classroom as sixth graders from the Nathan Hale School in Roxbury came to kick off the first Learning Lab Tour.

“I’m most excited mostly about just being in Fenway Park,” said Nathan Hale School Principal Candace Whitmore. “Most of our students haven’t been here so this is definitely an experience they’ll take with them throughout their educational journey.”

The students had the opportunity to stop at different stations to learn things like math at the Green Monster, language arts at the Red Sox Hall of Fame and science at Fenway Farms.

“I’m excited about the garden because my grandpa used to have a garden,” Nathan Hale School sixth grader Bailee Lopes said. “We used to take cucumbers, tomatoes potatoes and we would cook them to make food.”

They also got some quality time with Wally and a surprise visit from Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

“I think this should be a really exciting experience for the first time we came,” said sixth grader Luna Aguirre.

Boston Public Schools is partnering with the Red Sox and MassMutual Foundations to give the opportunity to other sixth graders in the district.

They hope kids can take this education into their future careers.

“our students at Nathan Hale are the heart and soul of our school and everything we do we pride ourselves in putting our students first…so we’re very appreciative for this experience,” Whitmore said.

The sixth graders will be back at Fenway Park May 12 to be celebrated on the field for a pregame ceremony.

