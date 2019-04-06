Teams running to remember bombing victims gear up for Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Groups of people ‘running to remember’ at this year’s Boston Marathon are getting in their final training sessions before the 26-mile race.

Athletes running the marathon with Team MR8, which benefits the Martin Richard Foundation and honors the youngest victim of the 2013 bombings, enjoyed a beautiful Saturday.

“I feel a little ready,” Brendan Flynn said. “I’ve had a couple injuries but I think I’ll get through it with the crowds.”

At their final long run before April 15, first-timers received advice.

“The one thing that kept me going was thinking about Martin,” one runner said.

The team gathered at Martin’s Park, Boston’s first fully accessible city park.

Martin Richard was 8 years old when he died. His father, who survived the blast, was watching over this training session and the runners, who are dedicated to peace and inclusion.

“Here today, we’ve got 84 runners running the marathon with us this year and they’ve brought some of their friends and family here,” Vicky Shen.

At the same time, in Medford, 10 marathoners geared up for a run to benefit the Krystle Campbell Foundation.

Krystle Campell, a former UMass Boston student, was 29 when she died during the terrorist attack six years ago.

“My whole family went to UMass,” Garrett Casey, a first-time marathoner, said. “It created a lot of opportunities for us so why not help another person get access to the same opportunities?”

Proceeds go for scholarships in Krystle’s name.

“One day I’ll have a professional career and I’ll still be able to do good in her name, which means so much,” Alice Boushell, a scholarship recipient, said.

The team hopes to raise $75,000 for the scholarship fund.

