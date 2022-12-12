MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Teamsters Local Union 25 is once again looking to collect donations for families in need for the holiday season.

Donations and gifts are welcome through Dec. 16 according to the group, as they look to collect items at Union Hall in Charlestown over the next few days.

Starting their drive back on Nov. 14, the Teamsters said they are hoping to make a difference for families still dealing with the lingering effects of the pandemic as well as an uptick in consumer prices that has put gift-giving out of reach for some.

“Due to inflationary consumer prices, an uncertain economy and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, more families are in need of toys for their children than ever before,” a statement from the group read. “Teamsters Local 25 members are stepping-up to meet the challenge, working hard to get donated toys to children in need at a time when people are hurting and donations have slowed.”

Members have been working with the Medford Family Network to ensure children have gifts come Christmas time, delivering a truck full of items on Monday, Dec. 12.

The MFN offers free universal parenting education and family support programs, “focusing on the positive impact of the developmental process of children prenatal to age 8 and supporting the families that care for them,” according to Teamsters Local 25.

Those who are interested in dropping off gifts or making donations can visit the Local Union 25 website for more information, including where to drop off items.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)