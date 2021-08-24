DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Teamsters of Local 25 Union lent a helping hand to students in Dorchester Tuesday.

The Russell Elementary School partnered with the union to hand out backpacks to kids. The Teamsters say they are committed to providing essential supplies for the upcoming school year to any students in need.

“It’s really great to provide a free backpack filled with school supplies for all our students,” said Sharon Sodegren who works at the school.

Russell Elementary is getting ready to welcome back students in person in the coming days.

The teamsters have given out 375 backpacks to students at the school since 2019.

