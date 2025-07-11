PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Teamsters Union and Republic Services are expected to resume negotiations Friday as the ongoing sanitation workers strike hits day 11.

Republic Services said Teamsters Local 25 reached out to the company on Thursday; both sides said they have agreed to meet with a federal mediator at some point Friday.

On Wednesday, Boston City Councilors unanimously passed a resolution supporting the workers in their strike, saying it is becoming a public health crisis.

Workers are calling for increased wages, better benefits, and paid time off, while Republic maintains they have already checked those boxes.

The strike is impacting more than 400,000 people and businesses across more than 12 communities. In many areas, trash has not been picked up for days and piles have grown.

In Randolph, a pile of garbage outside on business was seen covered in bugs.

Earlier this week a Teamsters representative on the picket like told 7News the strike will not end until demands are met.

“We’ll be out here every day fighting Republic until we get area standards met here in Boston we’re looking for nothing more and nothign less,” said Teamsters member Jason Lopes. “Capital waste has set the standard here in Boston, so we’ll be out here every day fighting with these members until Republic comes back to the table and gives us what we need.”

