RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at the Boston Higashi School in Randolph got a sweet surprise on Thursday when the Teamsters Union Local 25 gave them a tour of the large truck team members drive.

“The kids love coming into the truck and getting to walk through it, so we love coming down here and we love running around with the children,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien.

The Higashi School helps children and young adults living with autism reach their full potential.

After more than one year of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Teamsters Union Local 25 hope that bringing back these programs will help put smiles on children’s faces.

We want to be a great support network for the families affected by autism,” O’Brien said. “The one thing that we need to do is make sure that we are reinvesting in the communities, reinvesting in our members’ children, reinvesting in our retiree’s children to ensure that they have quality of life.”

It’s our annual truck day at the Boston Higashi School! #teamsters pic.twitter.com/mBIVXM3izl — Teamsters Local 25 (@Teamsters25) July 29, 2021

