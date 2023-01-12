COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents gathered in Cohasset on Thursday for a vigil in honor of a missing mother of three.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen New Year’s Day and her husband is now behind bars, facing a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with her disappearance.

Participants hugged, wept, and held candles at the 30-minute interfaith vigil, which featured music and prayers from gathered clergy members.

Through tears, Gretchen Sheets said the search for the mom of three made her “emotional.”

“It’s a very sad situation,” she said, “And I trust that they find her.”

David Ogden called it “sad, most of all for the little ones, what’s going to happen to them?”

Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, has been ordered held on $500,000 cash bail.

Amy Marr said the vigil was a way to gain a “sense of community” as the search continues.

“I just needed to do something, there’s not much else I could do,” she said.

Delmy Munguia, who worked as a cleaner for the Walshes, called the situation “confusing.”

“It’s very hard,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)