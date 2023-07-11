LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Lowell community members came together in prayer Monday night at Saint Michael Parish in support of the family of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found in the Merrimack River hours earlier.

Anna Mburu was reported missing by her family on Sunday afternoon after she took off on her bike. A day later, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said divers recovered a body believed to be Mburu’s from a part of the Merrimack River in Tewksbury.

“It’s very sad, very frustrating,” said one woman at Saint Michael Parish. “We were hoping that she would be found alive, but that didn’t happen, so it’s actually very, very sad.”

Police said Mburu was on the autism spectrum and nonverbal.

Continuing through Monday morning, the search for Mburu was large, with personnel from multiple agencies combing the area using K9 teams, drones, a state police helicopter, bicycles, ATVs and members of the public also aided in the search.

The DA’s office, in a statement, said state environmental police were eventually able to find “an image that appeared to be Anna” using sonar equipment in the Merrimack River.

Divers later recovered Mburu between 15 and 20 yards from shore in water that was between 8 and 9 feet deep.

“We are all heartbroken to be here this afternoon to report that it appears that the end of the search has come with the recovery of a body of a young child,” Ryan said on Monday afternoon.

As Mburu’s family now mourns her loss in private, people at the vigil Monday night said they are hoping their prayers bring the family comfort.

“It was heartbreaking, especially since we know the family,” a vigil attendee said. “It’s really heartbreaking.”

“This community is a really big community and we all stick together, so it’s nice to have that kind of support for the family,” the same person continued.

While the DA’s office said Anna’s body “did not have any obvious signs of trauma,” the office said an autopsy will be performed and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Ryan said she does not believe there was any foul play in this incident.

