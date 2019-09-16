MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — A homeless man had a tear-jerking reunion with his dog who disappeared a couple weeks ago.

Anthony, an artist who found himself homeless after some devastating life events, woke up one morning to find his beloved pet, Bobo, was gone, according to Memphis Animal Services in Tennessee.

He contacted his friends, who made signs and put them around the city in hopes of finding Bobo.

A dog matching Bobo’s description showed up at the animal services location last Wednesday and one of the employees recognized him immediately, according to the organization.

She called the number on the lost poster and Anthony’s friend gave him a ride to the shelter to see Bobo.

Bobo immediately ran over to Anthony before jumping on him with pure excitement.

The animal services got Bobo neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before sending him off with Anthony with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, a harness, leash, collar, and identification tag.

The public can donate toward Bobo’s continued care at Utopia Animal Hospital by calling 901-746-8758.

