BOSTON (WHDH) - Local hospitals are having a tough time during Friday morning’s major outage.

“We are aware of this global IT disruption and have been in close contact with the vendor,” Tufts Medical Center said in a statement. “We are in the process of assessing the impact of the disruption on our clinical and surgical operations.”

Sources told 7News an email was sent to Tufts employees Friday morning alerting them to the outage, which they identified as originating from an external partner, CrowdStrike, and letting them know they did not have a timeline for resolution.

CrowdStrike, in a statement, said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or a cyberattack.

Mass General Brigham was also impacted; all previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits were cancelled there.

“A major worldwide software outage has affected many of our systems at Mass General Brigham, as well as many major businesses across the country,” MGH said in a statement. “Mass General Brigham remains open to provide care to patients with urgent health concerns in our clinics and emergency departments, and we continue to care for all patients currently receiving care in our hospitals.”

New Hampshire’s 911 system had been out, but is now restored. During the outage, dispatchers were able to see calls – but not answer them. Calls and texts during the outage were being received on a backup system.

