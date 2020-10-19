Tech support: A Plymouth 8-year-old raises thousands to buy laptops for her classmates

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl from Plymouth is being recognized for raising thousands of dollars to buy laptops and other school supplies for her fellow classmates.

Third-grader Lucy Jackson is receiving some praise from the Plymouth School Committee after a GoFundMe she started, with the help of her mom Kathy, raised more than $8,500 dollars.

Jackson attends the Nataniel Morton Elementary school and when she learned that the town could only provide one Chromebook per family for distance learning, she stepped up to help her classmates who were left without one of their own.

“Lucy came up with this great idea to try and help her friends by raising money for Chromebooks and hotspots,” Jackson said.

That great idea quickly took off and now, that GoFundMe has more than 150 donors and counting.

Lucy said that while they have helped a lot of students so far, there are still a lot of ways online learning can be improved.

“I don’t like it because a lot of people have internet issues,” she said. I usually don’t, but it slows us down.”

The GoFundMe has gotten some high-profile attention from Marvel. The company donated $1,000.

Lucy and her mom said they plan to keep the fundraiser going until school fully reopen for in-person learning.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)