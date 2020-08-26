Technical issue preventing Citizens Bank customers from accessing mobile, online banking

BOSTON (WHDH) - A technical issue is preventing Citizens Bank customers from accessing mobile and online banking, the financial institution announced Wednesday morning.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue that’s preventing customers from accessing systems such as mobile and online banking,” the bank said in a tweet shortly before 9:30 a.m.

9:21 am: We’re currently experiencing a technical issue that’s preventing customers from accessing systems such as mobile and online banking. Tech teams are working to resolve as soon as possible. We regret any inconvenience resulting from this situation. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) August 26, 2020

The banking systems have been down since about 4 a.m., according to tweets from unhappy customers.

Citizens ensured customers that all dated transactions will be processed as scheduled.

Tech teams are said to be working to resolve the problem.

