Technical issue prevents Citizens Bank customers from accessing mobile, online banking

BOSTON (WHDH) - A technical issue is prevented Citizens Bank customers from accessing their mobile and online banking accounts for several hours on Wednesday.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue that’s preventing customers from accessing systems such as mobile and online banking,” the bank said in a tweet shortly before 9:30 a.m.

9:21 am: We’re currently experiencing a technical issue that’s preventing customers from accessing systems such as mobile and online banking. Tech teams are working to resolve as soon as possible. We regret any inconvenience resulting from this situation. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) August 26, 2020

The banking systems were restored shortly before 2:30 p.m. but they had down since about 4 a.m., according to tweets from unhappy customers.

Citizens ensured customers that all dated transactions will be processed as scheduled.

2:20 pm: Mobile and online banking have been restored. We regret any inconvenience that resulted from this situation. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) August 26, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)