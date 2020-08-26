Technical issue prevents Citizens Bank customers from accessing mobile, online banking

BOSTON (WHDH) - A technical issue is prevented Citizens Bank customers from accessing their mobile and online banking accounts for several hours on Wednesday.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue that’s preventing customers from accessing systems such as mobile and online banking,” the bank said in a tweet shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The banking systems were restored shortly before 2:30 p.m. but they had down since about 4 a.m., according to tweets from unhappy customers.

Citizens ensured customers that all dated transactions will be processed as scheduled.

 

