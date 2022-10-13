EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue has been ongoing in Everett after first responders were called to an industrial park Thursday afternoon.

Crews could be seen working at 431 2nd Street into the evening at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center.

Details on the person(s) involved in the rescue have not yet been released, but crews from Boston and Everett Fire, as well as EMT staff could be seen working by a piece of heavy machinery and an area covered by a red tarp.

At one point, a medical worker wearing scrubs could be seen entering the tarped off area, with a rescue basket stationed nearby.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

