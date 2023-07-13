BOSTON (WHDH) - The Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston was temporarily shut down Thursday morning for a medical-related incident, according to officials.

The MassDOT stated that around 8:15 a.m., the tunnel would “shut down briefly” to allow for a medical transport.

By 9 a.m., both the transportation department and Massachusetts State Police said the westbound side of the roadway was reopened to traffic.

Thursday’s shut down came as drivers continue to deal with traffic changes created by the two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel.

The Ted Williams Tunnel has been one of the main alternate routes used by diverted traffic as crews work to replace the Sumner Tunnel’s ceiling, pavement and lighting.

MassDOT advisory: Ted Williams Tunnel #Boston will shut down briefly at approx 8:15 a.m. for a medical transport — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 13, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)