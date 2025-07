BOSTON (WHDH) - Superstar singers Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett put on a popup concert Friday afternoon at Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

Roughly 100-150 guests were treated to the surprise.

The two are scheduled to play at Fenway Park Saturday night.

