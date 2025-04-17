BOSTON (WHDH) - Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi and World Series winner Pedro Martinez spoke at the “Sports With Us” clinic in Boston.

The iconic Boston sports legends shared messages of inspiration with the students present.

“I think that is really important in a young persons life,” said Bruschi. “To develop structure, in terms of look to where there is an opportunity to do something active. That’s the message for today.”

“I want to serve as an example for them,” said Martinez. “I want to inspire them to be like me more than anything, role model citizens.”

The students were also fitted for a new pair of shoes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)