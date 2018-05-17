Tedy Brushi advocates for policies to prevent heart disease at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) — Former Patriots player Tedy Bruschi was at the State House Thursday with representatives from the American Heart Association, calling for better policies to prevent strokes and heart disease.

Bruschi, a stroke survivor, said this is a cause he is passionate about.

“We’re here to promote stroke awareness, research, systems of care that would help someone who recently had a stroke get to the right hospital. That’s something I’m very passionate about,” said Bruschi.

Some of the policies they are pushing for include raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products and requiring physical education in Massachusetts schools.

