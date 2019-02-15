Teen accused of assaulting Worcester school resource officer

A 16-year-old is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at a Worcester high school on Thursday.

The school resource officer assigned to North High School was trying to break up an altercation in the cafeteria around 10:15 a.m. when the teen assaulted them, according to Worcester police.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of their age, was taken into custody on charges including assault, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.