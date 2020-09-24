SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager is facing a slew of charges after police say he crashed a stolen car into a stream before fleeing the scene and attempting to break into another vehicle in Sudbury on Thursday morning.

An officer saw a vehicle traveling westbound on Boston Post Road at a high rate of speed around 5 a.m. but lost sight of it when reversing their direction, according to Subdury police.

Notification was made to another officer to be on the lookout for that vehicle when a 911 call came in.

While responding to the area of the 911 call near Maple Avenue, the officer found a vehicle that had crashed through a guardrail on Boston Post Road at Station Road and landed in a stream, police said.

Police say they believe the car, which appeared to have been stolen from BMW of Sudbury, initiated the 911 call upon crashing and that this vehicle was the same one spotted speeding earlier.

Officers made their way down the embankment and determined the vehicle was unoccupied.

Soon after, a resident on Concord Road reported that a man had tried to break into one of his vehicles.

Officers with the assistance of a K-9 and state police searched both locations and found a 17-year-old male in the back yard of a Concord Road residence, according to police.

He was taken into custody and is facing several charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle.

The vehicle has since been removed from the stream.

No additional information has been released.

Juvenile suspect in custody. Crash happened on RTE 20 at Station Road in Sudbury. Driver went through a guardrail and into a stream. He appeared to have taken off from the car. He was Possibly trying to break into a vehicle on Concord Road earlier. @7News pic.twitter.com/GBNhr4Qpxj — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) September 24, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)