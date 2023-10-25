CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old is facing a criminal charge after police say he threatened to shoot up Shore Educational Collaborative in Chelsea following a fight with another student.

The teen is also accused of making another threat the next day and posting a post to social media featuring guns.

He’s been charged with making a bomb threat and has been ordered to stay at home, where he is being monitored with GPS.

