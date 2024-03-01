PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges, including armed assault to murder, in connection with a vicious attack on Monday in Plymouth that police say left a man permanently disfigured.

Police say three males pulled up to a home in Manomet to assault a young man when the owner of the house, and a father of a female in the home, went outside to investigate, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

That’s when Mason Brodric, 19, of Plymouth, allegedly pulled a handgun and “brutally pistol whipped” the man in the face and head, leaving him with significant injury, including permanent disfigurement.

A 17-year-old from Scituate was also arrested in connection with the attack.

The third male in the suspect vehicle was identified as a 12-year-old from Plymouth.

The weapon believed to have been involved in the assault was a “pepper ball” gun, according to police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox