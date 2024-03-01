PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges, including armed assault to murder, in connection with a vicious attack on Monday in Plymouth that police say left a man permanently disfigured.

Police say three males pulled up to a home in Manomet to assault a young man when the owner of the house, and a father of a female in the home, went outside to investigate, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

That’s when Mason Brodric, 19, of Plymouth, allegedly pulled a handgun and “brutally pistol whipped” the man in the face and head, leaving him with significant injury, including permanent disfigurement.

A 17-year-old from Scituate was also arrested in connection with the attack.

The third male in the suspect vehicle was identified as a 12-year-old from Plymouth.



The weapon believed to have been involved in the assault was a “pepper ball” gun, according to police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

