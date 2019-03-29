SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly poured an ignitable liquid around a woman in Springfield on Friday morning.

Members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad responding to 69 Granada Ter. just after 8:30 a.m. learned that the teen poured the substance inside a kitchen, fire officials said.

Along with the attempted murder charge, he is also facing one count of attempted arson.

