SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly poured an ignitable liquid around a woman in Springfield on Friday morning.

Members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad responding to 69 Granada Ter. just after 8:30 a.m. learned that the teen poured the substance inside a kitchen, fire officials said.

The teen was charged with attempted arson of a dwelling and threatening to commit a crime.

