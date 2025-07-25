MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Milford is facing criminal charges after police say he recorded staffers using the bathroom at a Lowe’s in Milford last month.

Officers responding to a call from the Lowe’s on Fortune Boulevard spoke with two employees who said that, at separate times, a man wearing gray sweatpants and black sneakers had propped a cellphone up against his sweatpants to record under the stall divider while they were using the bathroom, according to Milford police.

After both workers identified the man in surveillance videos, John Kelley, of Wrentham, was arrested on two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

