Teen airlifted to hospital after getting hit by car in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill teenager was airlifted to a Boston hospital Thursday after they were struck by a car.

Officers responding to the scene of a pedestrian crash near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Alexander Way shortly after 4:30 p.m. found the 16-year-old suffering from serious injuries, according to police.

Their condition has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

HPD & State Police recon teams are invest a pedestrian accident which occurred at Bellevue Ave & Alexander Way @ 4:37 PM. The pedestrian(16 yr old Haverhill resident)was med flighted to a Boston area hospital with apparent serious injuries. No charges at this time. Invest ongoing — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) November 5, 2020

