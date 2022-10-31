BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston.

Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. It was Friday, Oct. 28, when police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.

Responding officers observed a man matching the description of the suspect as he tried to get into a vehicle. Police then stopped and detained Searcy before learning from a nearby security service that he had been seen discarding a backpack before law enforcement arrived.

Boston Police found the backpack and said a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver was inside.

At the time, law officials said Searcy was facing firearms charges that included Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

