BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old appeared in court Monday and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf after he was arrested in connection with a stabbing in downtown Boston over the weekend.

The stabbing happened near 4 p.m. Saturday at 215 Charles Street. Boston police said officers arrested Kymani Walker, of Mattapan, later in the day after witnesses told them they saw someone flee the area after the stabbing.

Speaking in Boston Municipal Court, assistant district attorney Amanda Corin said the victim in this incident suffered multiple stab wounds.

Corin said a witness was applying pressure to the victim when officers arrived on scene and said other witnesses were in the area.

Corin said emergency crews brought the victim to nearby Massachusetts General Hospital with “very serious injuries.” Though injuries were serious, Boston police described the wounds as non-life-threatening.

Corin said witnesses reported hearing the victim say “I don’t even know you” before the stabbing. Speaking with investigators after the incident, Corin said the victim again said he did not know his attacker.

Corin said investigators obtained a description of the alleged assailant using cell video of the incident.

After authorities broadcast the description, Boston police said state troopers found Walker in the area of Teddy Ebersol’s Red Sox Fields.

Corin said Walker matched the description of the person involved in the stabbing and said he had blood on his clothing when officers arrested him. Corin said a witness also identified Walker after he was taken into custody.

Walker’s defense attorney said his client did not stab the victim and said there were no specific things that identified him as the person behind this incident.

“I’m not disputing…somebody was stabbed and this is a serious case,” Walker’s attorney said. “But you can’t now cast a big net and see who you catch in this matter.”

The judge in Walker’s case ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Walker is due back in court on Wednesday.

