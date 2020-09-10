Teen arraigned on drugged driving charge in Natick hit-and-run that seriously injured married couple

A 17-year-old boy was arraigned Thursday on drugged driving charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Natick that left a beloved married couple with serious injuries last month, officials said.

The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released, appeared before a judge in Framingham to answer to charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 spoke with witnesses who said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had jumped the curb and pushed a man and woman into a fence, Natick police said. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was tracked to a home in Holliston and an investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, according to police. Two other juveniles were said to be riding in the truck.

The couple, 51-year-old Kimberly Gunner and 39-year-old Andrew Colbert, were flown to trauma centers with life-threatening injuries.

Colbert has since been treated and released from the hospital but Gunner faces a long road to recovery, including several surgeries.

Gunner suffered a shattered leg and she could be in a wheelchair for a significant period of time, according to family.

“This is a big deal for them and I want to make sure that we are there every step of the way and it was really great to see the ADA you know? To see that law enforcement is doing all they can to see this through,” Gunner’s cousin Tony Catlin said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

