BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Plymouth man has been arraigned on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs in connection with a crash on the Sagamore Bridge on Friday that left a 79-year-old woman dead and an 83-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 west in Bourne around 7 p.m. Friday determined Paul Myers had illegally tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and crashed into a Toyota Corolla, according to police.

The crash resulted in the death of Martha Sheldon, who was a passenger, and seriously injured the driver.

Myers pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment.

