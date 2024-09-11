FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing charges after he was allegedly found carrying a loaded gun near a school in Fall River Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. near the Resiliency Preparatory Academy off Rock Street.

Fall River police in a statement said officers were conducting “proactive patrols” around the school after receiving information that “outside agitators had recently been observed on school grounds.”

School resource officers spotted several juveniles with whom they were familiar in the area and knew one of them was not actively enrolled at Resiliency Preparatory Academy, according to police.

Officers approached the juveniles across the street from the school and frisked one of them after finding they were “behaving inconsistently with previous interactions.”

When officers found a loaded handgun, police said the 17-year-old tried to fight back.

Officers eventually arrested the teen. Police said two officers suffered minor injuries in the struggle.

Police said the teen was charged with carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card and resisting arrest. Police did not say when the teen will be arraigned.

The Resiliency Preparatory Academy is part of the Fall River Public Schools.

The school serves 184 students in seventh grade through 12th grade, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)