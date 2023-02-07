BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15 year old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at a passenger on a Red Line train, MBTA transit police announced Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at 3 p.m. near South Station in Boston following a “verbal dispute” between the 15-year-old and the adult male passenger.

Multiple officers responded, according to the transit police, arresting the teen.

2/6 at 3PM a 15 y/o male was engaged in a verbal dispute with an adult male on RL train near South Station. It was alleged the 15 y/o removed a rifle & pointed it at victim. Multiple TPD officers responded & arrested the 15 y/o. The weapon was determined to be a pellet gun. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/4do7vuISFt — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 7, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)