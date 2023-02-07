BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15 year old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at a passenger on a Red Line train, MBTA transit police announced Tuesday.
Police said the incident took place at 3 p.m. near South Station in Boston following a “verbal dispute” between the 15-year-old and the adult male passenger.
Multiple officers responded, according to the transit police, arresting the teen.
