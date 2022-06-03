CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is on edge after a 16-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Chelsea’s Phoenix Charter Academy.

Chelsea Police said a school official caught the teen with the gun on his waist– a 9 millimeter loaded handgun.

“I’m happy that everybody’s OK,” said Luis Ramirez, who got a text about the incident from a friend in the school. “I give the police credit that they did their job on time.”

The gun was never fired and the school didn’t go into a lockdown, but officials conducted a sweep.

The Phoenix Charter Academy Superintendent said the staff handled the scare well.

“We took care of it. It falls under the safety protocol that the Department of (Education) suggests that schools know- demands that schools know. We know them, we use them and we were able to keep our schools safe,” said Superintendent Beth Anderson. “In communities, sometimes young people make wrong choices and sometimes those choices come inside the school.”

The incident comes on the heels of several mass shootings, including one at a Texas elementary school that claimed 21 lives.

School officials also noted that they had recently reviewed its safety protocols after “recent national events.”

