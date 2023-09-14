LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14 year old is in custody and facing murder charges related to a shooting in Lawrence that left a 19-year-old woman dead, according to authorities.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Jobe Santiago on Thursday morning.

In a news release, the DA’s office said the Lawrence resident was being charged with murder in connection with the death of Angie Aristy, 19, who was shot and killed on Howard Street on Sept. 6.

“On Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, Lawrence Police received a 911 call for shots fired,” the release stated. “Officers arrived on scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and subsequently died from her injuries.”

According to authorities, Santiago was found and arrested on Wednesday by a police force that included Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Marshals, local police and the Essex County State Police Detectives Unit.

The DA’s office also said a second juvenile was charged with Assault with Intennt to Rob in connection with the Sept. 6 incident.

Both Santiago and the unnamed juvenile were set to be arraiged at Lawrence District Court and Lawrence Juvenile Court respectively on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)