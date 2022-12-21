LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old student at Lawrence High School is facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a gun being seen at the school, according to officials.

Police said they were alerted after a student reached out to their parent via text message on Wednesday, after they spotted another student with what they thought was a firearm.

According to a press release from the Lawrence Police Department, the parent then called 911 and alerted law enforcement. School resource officers were able to quickly get a description of the student and locate him, only for the suspect to flee the school grounds.

Following a brief foot pursuit, the department said the 14 year old was taken into custody while the firearm was located.

“Based on our preliminary investigation it is not the believed that this individual intended to harm anyone on the Lawrence High School Campus,” department officials said in a statement.

Police said the 14-year-old male was charged with several firearms-related charges, in addition to resisting arrest.

