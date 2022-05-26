BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old has been placed in custody after attacking two adult men at the MBTA Shawmut Station.

Just before noon on May 23, a 69-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were approached by several male juveniles at the Blue Bike racks. The group demanded money from the victims while threatening them with a knife. The victims told the group that they did not have any money, and the group then beat up the men on their heads and bodies. They then fled the scene.

The victims were treated on scene by Boston EMS for injuries sustained during the attack.

