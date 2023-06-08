REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was arrested in connection with one of two shootings that occurred at Revere Beach over Memorial Day weekend, according to police.

19-year-old Dashawn Teleau of Malden was arrested and charged Thursday for allegedly firing into a crowd on May 28, wounding a teen girl as a result.

A cell phone video showed the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting at a group during some sort of scuffle around Centennial Avenue and Dehon Street.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries according to officials.

Teleau was charged with assault and battery, possession of a loaded gun and ammunition and firing near a home. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, authorities announced the arrest of another teen suspect in relation to the second reported shooting, which occurred near one of the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard

Police said a 17-year-old suspect, identified as a juvenile male, surrendered at Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 6. He was then arraigned and ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing, according to state police.

A 7NEWS source said in the Revere Beach Boulevard shooting, a woman washing sand off of her feet after a day at the beach was hit. The 51 year old was treated for gunshot wounds to her legs and is expected to survive. A 17-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet, but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

