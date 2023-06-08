REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was arrested in connection with one of two shootings that occurred at Revere Beach over Memorial Day weekend, according to police.

19-year-old Dashawn Teleau of Malden was arrested and charged Thursday for allegedly firing into a crowd on May 28, wounding a teen girl as a result.

A cell phone video showed the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting at a group during some sort of scuffle around Centennial Avenue and Dehon Street.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries according to officials.

Teleau was charged with assault and battery, possession of a loaded gun and ammunition and firing near a home. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)