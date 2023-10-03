BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an incident aboard a MBTA Red Line train where police said several juvenile males harassed, threatened to rob and taunted passengers allegedly based on their ethnicity, the MBTA Transit Police announced.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 on a train near JFK/UMass station. Police said the juveniles eventually smashed out a train window and fled the scene.

Police last month said detectives were actively investigating the incident and said charges would be sought.

A matter of weeks later, transit police said detectives and officers arrested a 16-year-old at Forest Hills station on Monday on charges of assault to rob-unarmed, and assault for the purpose of intimidation.

Police said their investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)