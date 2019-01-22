Teen arrested in connection with armed robbery at Weymouth gas station

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere teen has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Mobil Gas Station in Weymouth on Thursday.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name cannot be released due to his age, was arrested on Friday after police say he robbed the gas station at 512 Main St.

The suspect is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a firearm, armed assault to rob a person over 60, carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Police are still searching for other suspects in connection to the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)