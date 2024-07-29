BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man is facing an armed assault to murder charge in connection with a stabbing in downtown Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 215 Charles St. around 4 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Kymani Walker, 19, of Mattapan, was arrested behind Teddy Ebersol’s Red Sox fields.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of armed assault to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

