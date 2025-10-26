FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Gardner has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Fitchburg late Saturday night that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Plymouth Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Fitchburg police. He was taken to the hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Soon after, Gabriel Rivera was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Monday.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

