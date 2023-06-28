BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with two recent shootings in Barnstable, officials announced on Tuesday.

Barnstable police said the 16-year-old was linked to an incident in the parking lot at Craigville Beach last month as well as an incident earlier this week.

The Craigville Beach shooting happened on May 27. The other shooting happened on Sunday on Main Street in Barnstable, where a car with several bullet holes was later seen being towed away from the crime scene.

Barnstable police said one person was injured by broken glass in the Craigville Beach shooting.

The Main Street shooting just under one month later sent one person to the hospital after they were shot in the legs, according to police.

Barnstable police said officers arrested the 16-year-old in Yarmouth early Tuesday morning on multiple charges including assault to murder with a firearm.

Authorities said they believe both the Craigville Beach shooting and the Main Street shooting over the weekend were targeted, adding that police are also still searching for two other suspects believed to be connected.

