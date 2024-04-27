WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old is facing criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Worcester on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Belmont Street around 4:15 p.m. found a 14-year-old in an apartment suffering from a serious gunshot wound, according to Worcester police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Early Saturday morning a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. Their name was not released.

On April 26th, 2024, at about 4:15 PM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to an address in the lower Belmont St neighborhood for a report of a possible shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a fourteen-year-old victim inside an apartment with a serious gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid, but the boy was pronounced deceased by paramedics. Detectives arrived and began the follow-up investigation.

