WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old is facing criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Worcester on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Belmont Street around 4:15 p.m. found a 14-year-old in an apartment suffering from a serious gunshot wound, according to Worcester police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Early Saturday morning a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. Their name was not released.

Anyone with information is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

