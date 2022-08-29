YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital on August 20.

Police said the suspect, Jakob Gifford, 18, of Marstons Mills, hit the child and then took off from the scene. He’s facing charges including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding.

The victim has been released from the hospital but will require more medical procedures in the future.

