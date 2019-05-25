Teen arrested in shooting of 15-year-old in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Oxford on Saturday that left a 15-year-old hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 339 Main St. around 4 p.m. found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect, whose name was not released, fled the area after firing the shots but was arrested a short distance away, according to Oxford Police Chief Anthony P. Saad.

The firearm police believe was used in the shooting, a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, was found nearly two hours later. The motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

The suspect is facing several charges including attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Town Manager Jennifer Callahan said there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

