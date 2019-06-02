Teen arrested on drunk driving charges after police clock car at 102mph

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teen was arrested on DWI charges after police say his vehicle was clocked at 102 miles per hour late Saturday night on I-93 in Bow, New Hampshire.

State police say a trooper monitoring traffic stopped the vehicle at 11:30 p.m. and arrested Anthony Rosales, 18 of Concord, New Hampshire, on underage DWI, aggravated driving under the influence, and reckless operation.

Police also arrested John Jellue, 23 of Concord, New Hampshire, for obstruction, as well as two juveniles charged with alcohol possession.

Rosales and Jellue are scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)