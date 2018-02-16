Teen arrested, others sought in attack on couple at their Milton pizzeria

MILTON, Mass. (WHDH) — One teenager was arrested and several others are being sought after police said they attacked a couple at their pizzeria in Milton.

Tino Kaviniris said a teenage boy in the group tried to plug his phone in to charge without asking for permission. When Kaviniris and his wife Effie told him not to, he said the boy and several others attacked the two of them.

“It was chaos, they all started jumping in,” said Kaviniris. He said he injured his rib cage and his wife has bruises on her body and severe headaches from the attack. “He punched her 15, 20 times in the head and eventually put her down and kept punching her on the ground.”

At Mackie’s Barber Shop next door, employees said they could hear banging on the walls. Barber Mark Harrington said he tried to intervene and help the Kavinirises but was assaulted by some girls.

“It was mayhem, I’ve never seen such anger and violence in such young people,” said Harrington.

Police said the group ran across the border into Boston and hid in a pharmacy. Milton Police Dep. Chief James O’Neil said they have identified two of the suspects and are looking for two more, hoping surveillance video can help.

One suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested at the scene. Police said she initially fled but came back when she left her phone behind.

