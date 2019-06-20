Teen arrested outside New Bedford courthouse with stolen, loaded gun

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded firearm outside of New Bedford District Court on Thursday.

A Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit officer was sitting outside the courthouse on Kempton Street when he saw a group of men pacing in front, according to police.

The trooper watched as one of the men, 26-year-old Manny J. Andrews, walked away from the group and met up with 18-year-old Alante Brown, who was wearing a green bandanna that the trooper recognized as a sign of gang affiliation.

Andrews and Brown were seen walking towards a parked car, where Andrews handed Brown a fanny pack.

Brown moved to stand next to the entrance of the courthouse but tried to flee the area when New Bedford police approached him.

Police say he was taken to the ground and a black Smith & Wesson .380 Bodyguard handgun with one round in the chamber and six in the magazine was removed from the fanny pack.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen in Wareham.

Andrews and Brown were arrested on several weapons charges and were transported back to the same courthouse for their own arraignments.

